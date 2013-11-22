Media player
Greenpeace protester Alex Harris released from prison
A British woman arrested by Russian authorities during a Greenpeace protest in the Arctic has been freed on bail after two months in detention.
Alex Harris was released along with Anthony Perrett and Kieron Bryan.
Greenpeace said they had gone to an undisclosed location in St Petersburg.
Speaking after her release, she said: "I never thought this day would come".
22 Nov 2013
