A clinically obese Frenchman, prevented from travelling home by a number of flight and train operators, is to make his journey across the Channel by boat.

Kevin Chenais, 22, who weighs 230kg (36 stone), was refused passage from Chicago by British Airways in October, because of his weight. He was later flown to London by another carrier.

Eurostar then refused him travel on its trains from London to Paris but arranged for his journey to be made by P&O ferry.

Mr Chenais said he was "happy" that his ordeal was nearly over.