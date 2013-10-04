Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Illegal immigration into Europe in numbers
Up to 300 people are feared dead after a boat carrying African migrants off the coast of Italy's island of Lampedusa caught fire and capsized.
Bad weather has hampered the search for the 200 migrants still unaccounted for.
At least 19,142 people have died trying to reach Europe's shores since 1988, according to Fortress Europe.
The BBC's Serena Chaudhry examines the migratory patterns of African migrants trying to enter Europe.
-
04 Oct 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window