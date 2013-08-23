Media player
Rare albino hedgehogs in Russia named after royal baby
A petting zoo in Russia has named three rare albino hedgehogs George, Alexander and Louis after they were born on the same day as Prince George of Cambridge.
They have even been been moved into their own miniature castle and are proving a hit with visitors.
Tom Bayly reports.
23 Aug 2013
