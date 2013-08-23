A visitor holds one of the albino hedgehogs
Rare albino hedgehogs in Russia named after royal baby

A petting zoo in Russia has named three rare albino hedgehogs George, Alexander and Louis after they were born on the same day as Prince George of Cambridge.

They have even been been moved into their own miniature castle and are proving a hit with visitors.

Tom Bayly reports.

