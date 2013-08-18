People playing the alphorn
Alpine horn players set mountaintop world record

More than 500 musicians have performed a concert on a Swiss mountainside to enter the record books for the largest ensemble playing their particular instrument.

The group, dressed in traditional Swiss costume, were playing the alphorn - an instrument traditionally used for herding animals

Alpa Patel reports.

