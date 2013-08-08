Video

Doctors say a British woman has given birth to the biggest baby ever born naturally in Spain - a girl weighing 6.2kg (13lbs 11oz).

Maxime Marin, 40, is said to have had an "uncomplicated" delivery at the Hospital Marina Salud in Denia, Alicante.

Her Colombian partner, Jaime Alberto Marin, said she was nervous and wanted an epidural, but once she focused on childbirth she did well.

Baby Maria Lorena is said to be doing well in hospital.