Europe explained: How the EU Council works
The way the European Union is organised can appear confusing and bound up in red tape, from the outside.
But each of the EU's institutions plays its own important part in the union's checks and balances.
In just 90 seconds, Brussels Correspondent Matthew Price explains the role of the European Council in determining policy.
26 Jul 2013
