Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia trial: Navalny found guilty of corruption
A judge has found the Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny guilty of embezzlement in one of the most controversial trials of recent years.
The anti-corruption campaigner was accused of defrauding a timber firm.
Mr Navalny has always denied the claim, insisting he was brought to trial because of his opposition to President Vladimir Putin.
The verdict means he may not be able to run for Moscow mayor in September.
Daniel Sandford reports from Moscow where he says there is a sense of inevitability about the outcome.
-
18 Jul 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window