Mally the six-month-old capuchin monkey and former pet of Justin Bieber has started a new life at a safari park in northern Germany after a period in quarantine.

Customs officials detained the monkey at Munich Airport in March after his pop star owner failed to produce the pet's vaccination and import papers.

Park officials said Bieber had up until 17 May to get Mally back, and the monkey is now in the ownership of the German state.

They added that should he wish to be reunited with his pet, Bieber will have to negotiate with the appropriate ministry.

