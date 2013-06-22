A man and a woman speed-dating on a plane
Singles set world record for highest speed dating

Speed daters from around Europe have made it into the record books.

Flying at an altitude of 35,000ft (10,668m), the 60 singletons set a new record for the world's highest speed dating session.

Baya Cat reports.

