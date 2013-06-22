Media player
Singles set world record for highest speed dating
Speed daters from around Europe have made it into the record books.
Flying at an altitude of 35,000ft (10,668m), the 60 singletons set a new record for the world's highest speed dating session.
Baya Cat reports.
22 Jun 2013
