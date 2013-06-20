Protester playing the piano
Video

New wave of peaceful protests in Turkey

Turkey is seeing a new wave of protests after the authorities evicted demonstrators from Gezi Park.

Unrest began in late May as a small sit-in over the planned demolition of the park but spiralled into far wider anti-government protests after a police crackdown.

For now the gatherings are peaceful, taking place every evening in parks across Istanbul and elsewhere.

Katya Adler reports.

