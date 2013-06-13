Protesters sleeping in Gezi Park
Inside Gezi Park protest camp

Protesters are still camping in Gezi Park in Istanbul, despite the deputy leader of Turkey's ruling party suggesting that a referendum could be held on the controversial plans to build on the park.

Huseyin Celik hoped the "gesture of goodwill" would clear the area, but said those who remained would "face the police".

Quentin Sommerville reports from Gezi Park.

