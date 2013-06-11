Video

Turkish riot police have moved into Istanbul's Taksim Square, which has been occupied by anti-government protesters for close to two weeks.

Officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets, leading many protesters to flee the square into adjoining Gezi Park. Some activists hurled fireworks, fire bombs and stones at police.

The unrest began after a crackdown on a protest over Gezi Park's redevelopment.

Mark Lowen reports from the centre of the protests in Taksim Square.