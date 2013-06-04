A painted mural
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Surviving the recession communist-style in Spain

The economic downturn, and in particular the Eurozone crisis, has raised questions about modern capitalism.

In Spain unemployment is at record levels, with record numbers of homes repossessed after the property market crashed.

However, a small communist-style town in the south claims to have no unemployment and no repossessions.

Tom Burridge reports

  • 04 Jun 2013