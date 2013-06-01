Media player
Ireland's farmers describe badger cull impact
Culling of badgers as part of plans to tackle tuberculosis (TB) in cattle is set to get under way in parts of England in the face of opposition.
Some 5,000 badgers are set to be killed in pilot culls in west Gloucestershire and west Somerset.
In Ireland, badgers have been culled for almost ten years and incidents of bovine TB have been falling, meaning fewer cattle are slaughtered.
David Gregory-Kumar reports.
01 Jun 2013
