Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Italy deaths as Genoa ship hits control tower
At least six people have died and several others are missing after a ship crashed into a control tower in the Italian port of Genoa.
Part of the tower is said to have crashed into the water when it was hit by the Jolly Nero container ship.
Alan Johnson reports.
-
08 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window