The toppled control tower in the port of Genoa, northern Italy, after a cargo ship slammed into it killing at least three people (May 8 2013)
Italy deaths as Genoa ship hits control tower

At least six people have died and several others are missing after a ship crashed into a control tower in the Italian port of Genoa.

Part of the tower is said to have crashed into the water when it was hit by the Jolly Nero container ship.

Alan Johnson reports.

  • 08 May 2013
