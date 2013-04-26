Man carrying arms
Inside the PKK's headquarters in northern Iraq

The decades-long conflict between Turkey and Kurdish rebels has taken another step towards peace.

The Kurdish rebel group - known as the PKK - has announced it will withdraw from its positions in Turkey, back to its base in northern Iraq.

James Reynolds was at the PKK's headquarters in the Qandil mountains in Iraq to witness the historic announcement.

