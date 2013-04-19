Media player
Savita Halappanavar: Medical misadventure verdict in inquest
The jury in the inquest into a woman who died in hospital in Ireland four days after suffering a miscarriage has given a verdict of medical misadventure.
Savita Halappanavar, 31, died in University Hospital Galway last October.
BBC Ireland Correspondent Shane Harrison reports.
19 Apr 2013
