Portuguese court rejects 'unconstitutional' budget plans
Portugal's Constitutional Court has ruled several key articles of the 2013 state budget unconstitutional.
It rejected four out of nine contested austerity measures from the budget, including the suspension of holiday bonuses for public workers.
The decision will deprive the state of some 1.5bn euros (£1.3bn) in savings the government had said were necessary to meet the terms of a eurozone bailout.
Alison Roberts reports from Lisbon.
06 Apr 2013
