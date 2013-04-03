An Indian farmer in Georgia
Indian farmers look to reap profits on Georgian land

The Georgian government has been encouraging Indian farmers to move to their country and use their farming skills to increase agricultural output.

Authorities say the incentive is designed to curb Georgia's reliance on food imports - but many local farmers feel the government should be doing more to help them improve their own farms.

Lu Yang reports.

