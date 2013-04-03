Spain 'doping doctor' trial concludes

Video

The Spanish doctor at the centre of one of the world's biggest ever doping scandals has told the BBC that he might cooperate with anti-doping authorities once his trial is finally over.

Eufemiano Fuentes is accused of endangering the health of cyclists while carrying out blood transfusions to help them dope. More than 200 bags of refrigerated blood were found in home of the Spanish doctor in a police raid in 2006.

The World Anti-Doping Agency maintains that it was told that the bags of blood were those of athletes from "several sports".

Tom Burridge reports.