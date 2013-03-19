Fisherman's Ring placed on the finger of Pope Francis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Key moments from Pope's inauguration

The inauguration Mass for Pope Francis has been held in St Peter's Square in Rome, marking the official start of his papacy.

Francis earlier toured the square in an open-topped vehicle, descending to bless pilgrims behind the barriers.

His homily called on global leaders and all people of the world to protect the weak and the poor.

  • 19 Mar 2013
Go to next video: Scenes of joy in St Peter's Square