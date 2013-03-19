Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Key moments from Pope's inauguration
The inauguration Mass for Pope Francis has been held in St Peter's Square in Rome, marking the official start of his papacy.
Francis earlier toured the square in an open-topped vehicle, descending to bless pilgrims behind the barriers.
His homily called on global leaders and all people of the world to protect the weak and the poor.
-
19 Mar 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window