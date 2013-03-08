Man dressed in costume of outgoing Czech president Vaclav Klaus
Czech Republic bids farewell to Klaus and welcomes Zeman

The inauguration of the new Czech president Milos Zeman will take place on Friday at Prague Castle.

Mr Zeman will become the country's first directly elected president and only the third in its 20-year history.

The departure of outgoing president, Vaclav Klaus was marked by a mocking protest.

James Kelly reports.

  • 08 Mar 2013
