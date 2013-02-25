A meatball in an IKEA outlet restaurant
Ikea withdraws meatball batch after finding horse DNA

Ikea has withdrawn meatballs from sale in 14 European countries after tests in the Czech Republic found traces of horsemeat in a batch made in Sweden.

Meatballs from the same batch had been sold in many nations, including the UK, France and Portugal, the retailer said.

Jeremy Cooke reports.

