Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ikea withdraws meatball batch after finding horse DNA
Ikea has withdrawn meatballs from sale in 14 European countries after tests in the Czech Republic found traces of horsemeat in a batch made in Sweden.
Meatballs from the same batch had been sold in many nations, including the UK, France and Portugal, the retailer said.
Jeremy Cooke reports.
-
25 Feb 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-21580924/ikea-withdraws-meatball-batch-after-finding-horse-dnaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window