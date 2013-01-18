Media player
Bolshoi director Sergei Filin hurt in acid attack
The artistic director of Russia's Bolshoi Theatre is being treated in a Moscow hospital for severe burns to his face after a masked man threw acid in his face, police say.
Sergei Filin, an award-winning ballet star, was attacked while walking home in central Moscow on Thursday. Doctors are now fighting to save his eyesight.
A Bolshoi spokesman said Mr Filin, 42, had suffered months of threats.
Steve Rosenberg reports from Moscow.
18 Jan 2013
