Survivors mark a year since the Costa Concordia disaster
Survivors of the Costa Concordia disaster and relatives of the 32 people killed have been marking a year since the luxury cruise liner hit rocks and capsized off the Italian island of Giglio.
They watched as a memorial plaque, on part of the rock removed from the hull, was lowered back into the sea. A minute's silence was held.
Alan Johnston reports from Rome.
13 Jan 2013
