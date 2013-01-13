Costa Concordia wreck
Video

Survivors mark a year since the Costa Concordia disaster

Survivors of the Costa Concordia disaster and relatives of the 32 people killed have been marking a year since the luxury cruise liner hit rocks and capsized off the Italian island of Giglio.

They watched as a memorial plaque, on part of the rock removed from the hull, was lowered back into the sea. A minute's silence was held.

Alan Johnston reports from Rome.

  • 13 Jan 2013
