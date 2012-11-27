Bomb explosion of government buildings in Oslo caught on CCTV
Video of Oslo bomber Breivik planting device aired on NRK

CCTV footage showing the moment Anders Behring Breivik 's bomb exploded in Oslo has been aired in a documentary on Norway's NRK TV network.

Breivik is seen getting out of the car in a security guard's uniform, and walking away briskly.

Hakon Haugsbo the documentary presenter told the BBC the footage is an important record of events.

  • 27 Nov 2012