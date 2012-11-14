Sangatte migrant
Sangatte still magnet for migrants 10 years after closure

It has been ten years since Sangatte, the large Red Cross asylum centre near Calais, was shut to new arrivals.

It had become a magnet for illegal immigrants hoping to cross the channel to Britain, but as Emma Jane Kirby reports from Calais, the issue of migrants remains.

