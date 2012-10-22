Media player
L'Aquila quake scientists jailed
In Italy, a group of six scientists and a government official have been sentenced to six years each in prison over the 2009 earthquake in L'Aquila.
A regional court found them guilty of manslaughter, after prosecutors said they gave falsely reassuring statement before the earthquake which killed 309 people.
Alan Johnston reports from Rome.
22 Oct 2012
