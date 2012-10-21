Media player
Pilgrims evacuated as French floods hit Lourdes shrine
Hundreds of Roman Catholic pilgrims have been evacuated from the sanctuary of Lourdes in France after heavy flooding in the area.
The Gave de Pau river burst its banks after days of rain, flooding campsites around the shrine and parts of the southern city itself.
Lourdes is famous for what many Roman Catholics believe was a vision of the Virgin Mary by a local girl in 1858.
Janey Mitchell reports.
21 Oct 2012
