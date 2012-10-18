Euro coins
EU Brussels summit to focus on eurozone crisis

European Union leaders are set to meet in Brussels on Thursday for a crucial summit, which will look at how to tackle the eurozone crisis.

Although no substantial decisions are expected, they will try to bridge differences over plans for a banking union.

Matthew Price reports.

