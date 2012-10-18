Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EU Brussels summit to focus on eurozone crisis
European Union leaders are set to meet in Brussels on Thursday for a crucial summit, which will look at how to tackle the eurozone crisis.
Although no substantial decisions are expected, they will try to bridge differences over plans for a banking union.
Matthew Price reports.
-
18 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window