Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
France drug money arrests: Paris politician Lamblin charged
Authorities in France and Switzerland have arrested 20 people, including the deputy mayor of a Paris district, on suspicion of laundering some 40m (£32m) euros of drug money.
Florence Lamblin resigned from her post on Saturday but denies any involvement.
Nine suspects, including her, have been charged with offences ranging from money laundering to drug trafficking.
The arrests are part of an investigation into the smuggling of cannabis from Morocco to Paris.
Russell Trott reports.
-
13 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-19938257/france-drug-money-arrests-paris-politician-lamblin-chargedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window