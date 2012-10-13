Video

Authorities in France and Switzerland have arrested 20 people, including the deputy mayor of a Paris district, on suspicion of laundering some 40m (£32m) euros of drug money.

Florence Lamblin resigned from her post on Saturday but denies any involvement.

Nine suspects, including her, have been charged with offences ranging from money laundering to drug trafficking.

The arrests are part of an investigation into the smuggling of cannabis from Morocco to Paris.

Russell Trott reports.