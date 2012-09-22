Video

In the Netherlands, riot police were called in to contain the situation when thousands of youths descended on the northern town of Haren after an online invitation to a girl's 16th birthday party went viral.

The girl and her family had to leave their home as thousands of young people turned up in response to a message she had posted without marking it as a private event.

More than 20 people were arrested and three people were seriously hurt.

Anna Holligan reports.