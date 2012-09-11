Video

A number of media reports on the shooting of four people in the French Alps have been questioned by the owners of the campsite where the al-Hilli family stayed.

Details relating to Saad al-Hilli's behaviour and payment have been contradicted, and a "mysterious Balkan man" reported to have been on site has been explained as an Italian man who was using the site's swimming pool.

Saad al-Hilli was shot dead with his wife, mother-in-law and a cyclist in the French Alps on Wednesday. French police have spoken briefly to his eldest daughter, Zainab, but are still waiting to question the seven-year-old, who was brought out of a coma on Sunday.

The BBC's Christian Faser says French prosecutors are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.