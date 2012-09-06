Media player
Action man Vladimir Putin takes to the skies
After swimming in freezing waters, barechested horse riding and boxing, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has found time in his schedule to take to the skies.
The aim of the micro light flight was to persuade a group of five Siberian cranes to fly south for the winter.
Daniel Sandford reports from Moscow.
06 Sep 2012
