French authorities have said a four year-old girl has been found alive under the bodies of three adults thought to be British tourists shot dead in a car in south-eastern France.

A cyclist was also found dead near the vehicle in the tourist destination of Lake Annecy, along with a young girl who was shot three times.

She is now said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

The BBC's Imogen Foulkes in Annecy said there was shock at the ''utter brutality'' of the shootings.