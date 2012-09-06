Media player
Shock at 'brutality' of shootings in France
French authorities have said a four year-old girl has been found alive under the bodies of three adults thought to be British tourists shot dead in a car in south-eastern France.
A cyclist was also found dead near the vehicle in the tourist destination of Lake Annecy, along with a young girl who was shot three times.
She is now said to be in a stable condition in hospital.
The BBC's Imogen Foulkes in Annecy said there was shock at the ''utter brutality'' of the shootings.
06 Sep 2012
