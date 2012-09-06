Video

Three of the four victims of a shooting in the French Alps were shot in the head, a French prosecutor has said.

A man, named by UK neighbours as Saad al-Hilli, 50, from Surrey, his wife, and his mother-in-law were found dead in a car near Lake Annecy. A French cyclist, found nearby, was also shot dead.

A daughter, four, hid in the car for eight hours before police found her. Another daughter was found near the car with serious injuries.

Jon Kay reports.