It has been two weeks since at least 171 people were killed in flash floods in southern Russia.
The town of Krymsk was devastated as thousands of houses were almost completely submerged by rising water.
The disaster has sparked a spontaneous wave of volunteering, as the BBC's Oleg Boldyrev reports.
21 Jul 2012
