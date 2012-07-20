Media player
Fire rips through island of Madeira
Firefighters have been battling forest fires across the Portuguese island of Madeira for more than two days.
Dozens of people have abandoned their homes as the wildfires, which began on Wednesday, came close to settlements.
20 Jul 2012
