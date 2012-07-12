Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside Estonia's see-through inflatable bubble hotel
A new inflatable and translucent bubble-shaped hotel has appeared on the shores of the Baltic sea, some 150 kilometres south of the Estonian capital Tallinn.
Designed by French architect Pierre Stephane Dumas, the owners of the hotel have promised guests a completely different experience from a traditional overnight stay.
But with a 99 euro per-night price-tag, and with no en-suite facilities, it is unclear how many people will be paying a visit.
Deborah Basckin reports.
12 Jul 2012
