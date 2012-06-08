Russian fireman fighting the blaze
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russian wildfire kills eight firefighters in southern Siberia

Russian officials say over 200 firefighters are currently fighting a wildfire in southern Siberia.

So far eight firefighters have died fighting the blaze in the remote republic of Tuva, which borders Mongolia.

Aziz Nuritoff reports.

  • 08 Jun 2012