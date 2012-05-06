Media player
Zombies take to the streets of Prague
Hundreds of zombies have taken over the streets of Prague for the annual zombie walk through the Czech capital.
People from all over the country dressed up as the waking dead, with fake blood and painted white faces.
The zombies walked through the city attracting locals and tourists along the way.
It's the fifth year running that the procession has taken place.
06 May 2012
