Anders Breivik
Video

Breivik: 'I would do it again if I had the chance'

Anders Breivik, the man who killed 77 people in Norway last July, has told a court in Oslo that he would do it again if he had the chance.

He boasted that he had carried out the most sophisticated and spectacular attack in Europe since the Second World War.

Matthew Price reports from Oslo.

  • 17 Apr 2012