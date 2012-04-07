Video

Around 2,000 mourners have attended the funeral of Dimitris Christoulas, the pensioner who shot himself outside the Greek parliament over the country's economic woes.

Mourners attending the non-religious ceremony in Athens, shouted political slogans and cheered as the coffin was carried through the crowds.

In a suicide note published by local media, Christoulas said he could not survive on his pension and expected Greeks to take up arms.