Greeks mourn man who shot himself outside parliament
Around 2,000 mourners have attended the funeral of Dimitris Christoulas, the pensioner who shot himself outside the Greek parliament over the country's economic woes.
Mourners attending the non-religious ceremony in Athens, shouted political slogans and cheered as the coffin was carried through the crowds.
In a suicide note published by local media, Christoulas said he could not survive on his pension and expected Greeks to take up arms.
07 Apr 2012
