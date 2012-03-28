Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Women soaked in Hungary's annual water throwing ritual
Buckets of water have been thrown over women in Hungary, as part of an unusual annual ritual.
The Paloc community of Holloko were performing a rehearsal of the Easter water pouring ceremony.
Traditionally men and boys pour buckets of water on women and girls, or dunk them in watering troughs.
The men recite a poem to the women before the pouring, asking for their permission.
Lucy Hockings reports.
-
28 Mar 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-17542468/women-soaked-in-hungary-s-annual-water-throwing-ritualRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window