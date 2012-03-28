Men pour water on women in Hungary in an Easter ceremony
Women soaked in Hungary's annual water throwing ritual

Buckets of water have been thrown over women in Hungary, as part of an unusual annual ritual.

The Paloc community of Holloko were performing a rehearsal of the Easter water pouring ceremony.

Traditionally men and boys pour buckets of water on women and girls, or dunk them in watering troughs.

The men recite a poem to the women before the pouring, asking for their permission.

Lucy Hockings reports.

