Video
World famous landmarks made from chocolate
Some of the world's most famous landmarks are on display at a museum in Lviv, Ukraine and they're all made out of chocolate.
From Big Ben, to the Colosseum and the Eiffel tower, the museum has 450kg of chocolate artefacts, paintings and even replicas of stadiums that will host Euro 2012.
-
22 Mar 2012
