Nazi camp guard John Demjanjuk dies in Germany
John Demjanjuk, who was found guilty for his role as a guard at a Nazi death camp in World War II, has died aged 91.
He had been sentenced in May 2011 by a German court to five years in prison, but was released pending an appeal.
He died of natural causes at a home for the elderly in Bavaria, Germany.
Rob Broomby reports.
17 Mar 2012
