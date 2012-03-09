Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria hostages: Italy says UK conduct 'inexplicable'
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano has said it is "inexplicable" that the UK did not inform Rome about a bid to rescue a British and an Italian hostage in Nigeria.
Mr Napolitano said the British government needed to explain why it did not consult the Italian authorities ahead of the operation.
Islamist militants took Chris McManus, 28, of Oldham, and Franco Lamolinara hostage in north-west Nigeria last May.
The engineers died as Nigerian and UK forces tried to free them on Thursday.
-
09 Mar 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-17319263/nigeria-hostages-italy-says-uk-conduct-inexplicableRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window