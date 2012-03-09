Video

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano has said it is "inexplicable" that the UK did not inform Rome about a bid to rescue a British and an Italian hostage in Nigeria.

Mr Napolitano said the British government needed to explain why it did not consult the Italian authorities ahead of the operation.

Islamist militants took Chris McManus, 28, of Oldham, and Franco Lamolinara hostage in north-west Nigeria last May.

The engineers died as Nigerian and UK forces tried to free them on Thursday.