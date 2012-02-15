Media player
People in Athens on Greece's financial turmoil
The Greek austerity plan has been hugely unpopular with many across the country, prompting protests and riots.
On Wednesday, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said there were many eurozone countries "who don't want us any more".
While some in Athens said they thought it could be better for Greece to default, others said such a move would only benefit those living outside the country.
15 Feb 2012
