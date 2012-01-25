Video

Live footage from thousands of Russian polling stations is to be streamed online in an attempt to make the country's forthcoming presidential election transparent.

After widespread allegations of vote rigging which marred December's parliamentary elections, current Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin promised that the presidential poll would be free and fair.

About 200,000 webcams will be installed in all 95,000 polling stations across Russia at an estimated cost of around $1bn (£640m).

On election day on 4 March, the voting and the counts from every precinct will be streamed online.

Steve Rosenberg visited a polling station in Veliky Novgorod to see the system in use.